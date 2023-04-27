Chipotle Is Giving Over $1 Million Of Free Food To Healthcare Workers

National Nurses Week extends from May 6 to May 12, and this year, some fortunate healthcare workers will be able to celebrate as a team with free food from Chipotle. The mission-driven, fast-casual chain is offering the opportunity for 2,000 healthcare workers to win a Burrito Care Package that will include 50 Chipotle offer codes.

"Given the demands placed on the healthcare community every day, we know finding time to bond, celebrate, or even eat as a team can be challenging," says Chris Brandt, chief marketing officer. "The Burrito Care Packages offer a convenient opportunity for healthcare units to come together and share a delicious meal on us."

A staunch supporter of the healthcare community, Chipotle has been celebrating Nurses Week for years. For Nurses Week in 2022, Chipotle honored the nursing community by offering the chance to win free Chipotle for a year to 2,000 healthcare workers, and in 2021 the chain gave away 250,000 burritos for the celebratory week. In 2020, the restaurant gave away 100,000 burritos for Nurse's Week through its 4HEROES campaign.

Chipotle will be accepting submissions through May 12 and will contact the winners within a week of the end of the application period. Healthcare workers can access the application to win a Burrito Care Package for their team at https://healthcare-heroes.chipotle.com/.