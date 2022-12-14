Chipotle Just Announced Big Plans To Fight Food Insecurity This Winter

According to Chipotle's press release, there are two ways you can help the brand known for its fresh ingredients deliver produce to those in need. The first method uses the same fundraising tactic Chipotle has employed to support causes like the AAPI Civic Engagement Fund. To participate, Chipotle customers simply have to choose the "Round Up for Real Change" option the next time they order a burrito bowl — as you might've guessed, opting in helps fight hunger by rounding up the cost of that meal by a dollar on the brand's app or website. The second option? If you're a loyal Chipotle rewards member, you can also exchange 485 points for a dollar towards The Farmlink Project. And whether you up your order's cost or cash in on your rewards points, your dollar donation will go a long way. Chipotle reports that for every dollar donated The Farmlink Project will be able to give away 30 pounds of produce.

Of course, although helping those in need is a reward within itself, Chipotle is giving burrito lovers an incentive to help the brand reach its donation goal. If the chain is able to give away 20 million pounds of food by the January 31, 2023 cut-off date, famed TikToker and "MasterChef" celeb Nick DiGiovanni, the initiative's ambassador, will unveil the secret formula behind the Honey Vinaigrette Chipotle fans douse on their salads.