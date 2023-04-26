Mars Wrigley's Just Made The Most Unnerving Life-Like Chocolate Bust Of King Charles

Even if you don't consider yourself a fan of the British royals, you're probably aware of the upcoming coronation of King Charles III. Since the passing of the queen last year, it's dominated the news cycle, and now the date is getting close. A coronation wouldn't be anything without a healthy dose of celebration, and some tributes are more creative than others. In this case, Mars Wrigley is paying homage through a chocolate sculpture of Charles that's fit for a ... er, the king.

Building a bust in chocolate is no small feat — it requires both time and a lot of chocolate. Approximately 2,875 individual Celebrations brand chocolates went into the sculpture, which weighs in at an incredible 51 pounds. Details of Charles' uniform were created with a host of familiar fun-size candy bars like Snickers and Twix. The end result is a chocolate sculpture with a truly uncanny resemblance to the future monarch. From the slightly furrowed brow to the decorations on his uniform, the hyper-realistic sculpture took four weeks to create.