Mars Wrigley's Just Made The Most Unnerving Life-Like Chocolate Bust Of King Charles
Even if you don't consider yourself a fan of the British royals, you're probably aware of the upcoming coronation of King Charles III. Since the passing of the queen last year, it's dominated the news cycle, and now the date is getting close. A coronation wouldn't be anything without a healthy dose of celebration, and some tributes are more creative than others. In this case, Mars Wrigley is paying homage through a chocolate sculpture of Charles that's fit for a ... er, the king.
Building a bust in chocolate is no small feat — it requires both time and a lot of chocolate. Approximately 2,875 individual Celebrations brand chocolates went into the sculpture, which weighs in at an incredible 51 pounds. Details of Charles' uniform were created with a host of familiar fun-size candy bars like Snickers and Twix. The end result is a chocolate sculpture with a truly uncanny resemblance to the future monarch. From the slightly furrowed brow to the decorations on his uniform, the hyper-realistic sculpture took four weeks to create.
The chocolate bust of Charles is a creation of Mars Wrigley
This royal treat is the idea of the Mars Wrigley company, which is responsible for bringing all types of candy to the market, most notably the eponymous Mars bar. Started in 1911, the candy company established itself as a pillar of the chocolate trade. The company's coronation bust was put together by chocolatier Jennifer Lindsey-Clarke, who has been making appearances to share the story of creating the king's likeness.
It wasn't enough for this to be a giant confectionary undertaking — Mars-Wrigley was dedicated to ensuring the final product was as lifelike as possible. Brand manager Emily Owen shared how much background work went into the project in a press release, saying, "The team studied hours of footage of the King to capture his true likeness and the resemblance is uncanny." Now that the work is complete, the bust will be on display at the company's office in Slough, England ahead of the coronation on May 6. Without a doubt, this candy creation is on the shortlist of the sweetest coronation celebrations so far.