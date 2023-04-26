Mtn Dew Is Gearing Up For Summer With A Brand New-Limited Edition Flavor

When it comes to soft drinks, Mountain Dew has achieved icon status in the U.S. and beyond. Although the beverage certainly packs quite a punch in the caffeine department, its appeal goes far beyond its ability to provide a much-needed energy boost. While it's most often enjoyed in its original citrus flavor (which is achieved via the inclusion of concentrated orange juice), fans of Mountain Dew hotly anticipate new flavor releases. Versions like Code Red, Major Melon, and Pitch Black are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the flavor selection offered by this beverage manufacturer.

Now that summer is right around the corner, Mountain Dew has another very special offering for its devotees, one that is sure to take you right back to childhood. Red, white, and blue ice pops are a beloved treat, especially when you consider the high temperatures and humidity that typically accompany the summer months. The great minds at Mountain Dew have taken these flavors and incorporated them into the brand's latest beverage release, much to the delight of the inner child that lives inside all of us.