QDOBA Brings Back The Mango Salsa Fans Have Been Asking For
After a four-year hiatus, a fan-favorite menu item is returning to Qdoba. Back by popular demand, the fast-casual chain is bringing back its mango salsa for a limited time, according to an April 25 press release. Described as "bold and bright," the tropical mango salsa is made with mangoes, tomatoes, red onion, jalapeno, lime juice, and cilantro.
To celebrate the salsa's return, Qdoba is also introducing new bowls that feature mango salsa as the star ingredient: The Mango Shrimp bowl, and Mango Chicken bowl. Both bowls include mango salsa, tortilla strips, cotija cheese, citrus lime vinaigrette, cilantro lime rice, romaine lettuce, and black beans, in addition to shrimp or chicken.
Qdoba fans can add mango salsa free of charge to any meal, including in a burrito, bowl, salad, quesadilla, and chips. It is unclear how long the topping will be available, but the mango salsa is now available at participating locations across the country.
Mango salsa is a fan-favorite
Ever since its introduction, mango salsa has become a favorite among Qdoba customers. People raved about the salsa and clamored for its return on social media, including Twitter. The last time Qdoba offered the topping was back in 2019.
Mango salsa is a seasonal topping Qdoba typically reintroduced during the summer, but this salsa is so popular that many tried to recreate it year-round in the comfort of their homes. Recipes demonstrating how to make the salsa are available online, but take note that the recipe has changed over the years! Unlike the current rendition of the salsa, the previous recipe included cucumbers, according to QSR Magazine.
When Qdoba recently hinted at the salsa's comeback on social media, fans overwhelmingly commented on their excitement and longing for the topping, and it looks like Qdoba listened. "We love and are always listening to our passionate fans; we heard them clamoring for the tropical flavors of our Mango Salsa and so we brought it back," said chief marketing officer Karin Silk in a press release.