QDOBA Brings Back The Mango Salsa Fans Have Been Asking For

After a four-year hiatus, a fan-favorite menu item is returning to Qdoba. Back by popular demand, the fast-casual chain is bringing back its mango salsa for a limited time, according to an April 25 press release. Described as "bold and bright," the tropical mango salsa is made with mangoes, tomatoes, red onion, jalapeno, lime juice, and cilantro.

To celebrate the salsa's return, Qdoba is also introducing new bowls that feature mango salsa as the star ingredient: The Mango Shrimp bowl, and Mango Chicken bowl. Both bowls include mango salsa, tortilla strips, cotija cheese, citrus lime vinaigrette, cilantro lime rice, romaine lettuce, and black beans, in addition to shrimp or chicken.

Qdoba fans can add mango salsa free of charge to any meal, including in a burrito, bowl, salad, quesadilla, and chips. It is unclear how long the topping will be available, but the mango salsa is now available at participating locations across the country.