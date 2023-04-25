Walker's Shortbread Is Gearing Up For King Charles' Coronation With Limited-Edition Cookie Tins

In anticipation of King Charles III's May coronation, Walker's Shortbread is releasing two separate commemorative cookie tins, as reported by Cision PR Newswire. The Royal Deeside Coronation Limited Edition Tin showcases a royal portrait of His Majesty during his attendance at the Highland Games, an important cultural occasion in Scotland that features a series of sporting events and celebrations. This tin contains an assortment of shortbread cookies (Thistles, Triangles, Rounds, Fingers, and Hearts) and retails for $22.99 (or £10 in Britain itself).

There's also The Westminster Coronation Limited Edition Tin, which features a photograph of King Charles III celebrating the 150th anniversary of the Cadet Force, a youth organization backed by the British Army. Retailing for $29.99 (£14 in the United Kingdom), this tin offers a singular selection consisting of 24 Union Jack Shortbreads to honor the auspicious occasion.

To show how the monarchy brings the entire kingdom together, each tin will be graced with the national flowers of all the countries that comprise Britain: The English rose, the Scottish thistle, the Northern Irish shamrock, and the lovely Welsh daffodil. This is also a reference to King Charles' historic commitment to the environment. Further, each tin will have the mark of the official Royal Warrant, awarded by the Queen in 2017.

These commemorative tins uphold Walker's long history of honoring the British Royal family. Coronation tins are on sale now, but supplies are limited, so anglophiles are encouraged to act fast if they want to own a part of history.