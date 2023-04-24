Where Is Bee D'Vine From Shark Tank Today?

As many food and beverage companies have learned, appearing on "Shark Tank" can create buzz around a product. When Bee D'Vine, a type of honey wine, appeared on Season 12, brand founder Ayele Solomon poured a beverage new to the potential investors but steeped in history. While the Sharks, especially Kevin O'Leary, have beverage brands in their portfolio, Bee D'Vine not only captivated with its flavor but also with its conservationist goal of saving bee habitats.

Solomon pitched the Sharks $750,000 for 20% of his company. While he has experience in the wine and hospitality industry, the Sharks debated the per-bottle price point during the episode's negotiations. Although O'Leary asserted that most wines retail for under $15, Bee D'Vine prices its bottles at over $35. At that cost, it was argued, some people won't be willing to take the risk.

But Lori Greiner gave the wine's flavor her rousing approval, and Mark Cuban saw the value of an environmentally focused wine. So, in a rare moment, four sharks — Cuban, Greiner, Robert Herjavec, and guest shark Daniel Lubetzky — offered Bee D'Vine $750,000 for 40% equity. Solomon accepted the deal, and the Sharks hoped to give Mr. Wonderful a run for his money in the wine space. However, while Shark Tank Blog reports that the offer was never executed, Bee D'Vine is still selling its honey wine on its website. Varietals include a Classic Brut, Classic Demi-Sec, and other specialty bottles.