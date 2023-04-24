Where Is Bee D'Vine From Shark Tank Today?
As many food and beverage companies have learned, appearing on "Shark Tank" can create buzz around a product. When Bee D'Vine, a type of honey wine, appeared on Season 12, brand founder Ayele Solomon poured a beverage new to the potential investors but steeped in history. While the Sharks, especially Kevin O'Leary, have beverage brands in their portfolio, Bee D'Vine not only captivated with its flavor but also with its conservationist goal of saving bee habitats.
Solomon pitched the Sharks $750,000 for 20% of his company. While he has experience in the wine and hospitality industry, the Sharks debated the per-bottle price point during the episode's negotiations. Although O'Leary asserted that most wines retail for under $15, Bee D'Vine prices its bottles at over $35. At that cost, it was argued, some people won't be willing to take the risk.
But Lori Greiner gave the wine's flavor her rousing approval, and Mark Cuban saw the value of an environmentally focused wine. So, in a rare moment, four sharks — Cuban, Greiner, Robert Herjavec, and guest shark Daniel Lubetzky — offered Bee D'Vine $750,000 for 40% equity. Solomon accepted the deal, and the Sharks hoped to give Mr. Wonderful a run for his money in the wine space. However, while Shark Tank Blog reports that the offer was never executed, Bee D'Vine is still selling its honey wine on its website. Varietals include a Classic Brut, Classic Demi-Sec, and other specialty bottles.
What makes Bee D'Vine different from other wine varietals?
When Bee D'Vine and Ayele Solomon appeared on "Shark Tank," the winemaker not only wanted to give the Sharks a sip of an environmentally friendly wine, he wanted to introduce them to a product unlike others on the market. On the brand's website, it breaks down the differences between honey wine and mead. Although similar, honey wine is free from fruit additives and barrel-aged. However, it is ultimately the flavor that captures the nuances of honey wine. As Solomon once told Somm TV, honey wine is really "the nectar of the flowers that you're drinking combined with alcohol."
Speaking to Wine Spectator, Solomon described his approach at Bee D'Vine as bringing grape winemaking methods to honey wine. The fermentation and aging process help to bring flavors like French oak or elevated sweet notes to the final product. In addition, the lack of tannins can make the wine offerings more approachable to food pairings. In fact, the wines can even pair with dishes that prove challenging, like smoked salmon or eggs. Playing off local honey offerings to showcase how certain flora impacts flavor can also be a lovely journey for those with a refined palate.
Bee D'Vine makes its case to be the most sustainable beverage in the world
While Bee D'Vine might not be as well known as other popular wine brands, the California-based wine company stakes an environmental claim many drinkers will appreciate. In a promotional video, company founder Ayele Solomon states his product is the "most sustainable beverage in the world." Due to its small footprint, the concept has adaptability beyond its current California home that can benefit forests and local economies throughout the globe.
When Solomon started this journey in Ethiopia, the idea was more than bringing the country's native beverage, t'ej, to a broader audience. Since the beverage relies on honey, it creates a reliable way to incentivize farmers to avoid deforestation (and the destruction of native bee populations) by using nature to flavor a beverage that has been around for thousands of years. Although Bee D'Vine might not be sitting next to other environmentally conscious brands on wine store shelves as of now, sharing a bottle with others might be a flavorful step to push the conversation forward.