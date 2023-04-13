Pringles And Minecraft Team Up For A 'Suspicious Stew' Chip Flavor

In the popular sandbox game Minecraft, players are able to satisfy their character's cravings (and health) with chorus fruit, golden apples, and suspicious stew. If you can't help but wonder what the latter tastes like, you'll now be able to find out thanks to a new collaboration between Pringles and Minecraft.

The potato chip brand is bringing suspicious stew to life as its newest flavor for a limited time, according to an April 11 press release. On the Pringles website, the ingredients for suspicious stew-flavored chips include onion powder, tomato powder, and paprika. The company describes the taste as a "flavor overload" of "hearty and savory."

Minecraft fans may be disappointed that the flavor does not seem to have a dash of mushroom or floral ingredients. For those unfamiliar with the game, suspicious stew is crafted by combining red mushroom, brown mushroom, and a choice of flower. Using the suspicious stew will restore the hunger bar as well as giving the player a status effect, such as night vision or power resistance, depending on the flower used.