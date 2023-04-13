Pringles And Minecraft Team Up For A 'Suspicious Stew' Chip Flavor
In the popular sandbox game Minecraft, players are able to satisfy their character's cravings (and health) with chorus fruit, golden apples, and suspicious stew. If you can't help but wonder what the latter tastes like, you'll now be able to find out thanks to a new collaboration between Pringles and Minecraft.
The potato chip brand is bringing suspicious stew to life as its newest flavor for a limited time, according to an April 11 press release. On the Pringles website, the ingredients for suspicious stew-flavored chips include onion powder, tomato powder, and paprika. The company describes the taste as a "flavor overload" of "hearty and savory."
Minecraft fans may be disappointed that the flavor does not seem to have a dash of mushroom or floral ingredients. For those unfamiliar with the game, suspicious stew is crafted by combining red mushroom, brown mushroom, and a choice of flower. Using the suspicious stew will restore the hunger bar as well as giving the player a status effect, such as night vision or power resistance, depending on the flower used.
Minecraft fans react to the new flavor
The collaboration between Pringles and Minecraft has erupted on social media, especially among devoted players of the game. On Twitter, reactions were mostly positive and people shared their eagerness to try the flavor. The news also led to memes about eating the suspicious stew-flavored Pringles chips and gaining powers, such as levitation. One person who got their hands on the suspicious stew flavor described it in a Reddit post as spicy with a touch of rosemary.
Minecraft's flavor collaboration with Pringles is the game's latest venture into the food market. In 2020, Kellogg's released a Minecraft-themed cereal called Minecraft Creeper Crunch Cerealthat featured cinnamon-flavored cereal bits and green square-shaped "Creeper Bit" marshmallows that mimic the pixelated blocks in the game. And in March, Minecraft collaborated with Kellogg's once again for its Frosted Flakes cereal. Like the suspicious stew chips, the cereal (which again includes "Creeper Bit" marshmallows) is also available nationwide for a limited time.
If Minecraft-themed chips and cereal aren't enough, players are able to earn 350 Minecoins (a deal Pringles has previously offered, though not attached to any special flavors) to use in-game if they upload their receipts to KelloggMinecraftPromo.com. The promotion ends July 31.