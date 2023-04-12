Chipotle Is Testing Some Brand-New, Environmentally-Friendly Restaurant Designs

The fast-casual chain Chipotle is getting a major makeover — it recently announced it is planning environmentally-friendly restaurants running completely on renewable energy.

Future locations will incorporate an all-electric restaurant design that uses renewable energy from solar and wind power. The initiative aims to "maximize energy efficiency," according to an April 11 press release. "With our aggressive development goal in North America, we hold ourselves accountable to reduce the environmental impact of our restaurants," said Laurie Schalow, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Chipotle.

Part of Chipotle's environmentally-conscious restaurant design is adding more rooftop solar panels and replacing gas appliances with all-electric equipment, a smaller electric cook line, and revamped exhaust hoods, as well as electric vehicle charging stations at selected locations. The changes also go down to its cutlery — the chain is moving toward offering biodegradable utensils, including cutlery, straws, bowls, cups, and lids.