The Vegetable Water Trick To Give Gravy A Nutritious Boost

Gravy is a flawless addition to meats, vegetables, and even carb-based foods, but it doesn't exactly have the cleanest reputation in the food world. When we think about gravy, most of us immediately consider how unhealthy it is.

Most foods are fine in moderation, but there is also a simple way to make your gravy a bit healthier. You don't need to change up a single "base" ingredient, so there's no reason to worry about losing any flavor or texture. What you will add, though, will make your gravy even more flavorful and pack it with vitamins. Not only will you make use of something that you might usually toss away, but you'll also make a slightly more health-conscious gravy that's just as good (or better) than what you usually stir up. You may not think of gravy as nutritious — and either way, it still has a long way to go before we'd ever label it a "health food" — but there's an easy way to make your gravy slightly more health-friendly.