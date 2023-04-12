The Vegetable Water Trick To Give Gravy A Nutritious Boost
Gravy is a flawless addition to meats, vegetables, and even carb-based foods, but it doesn't exactly have the cleanest reputation in the food world. When we think about gravy, most of us immediately consider how unhealthy it is.
Most foods are fine in moderation, but there is also a simple way to make your gravy a bit healthier. You don't need to change up a single "base" ingredient, so there's no reason to worry about losing any flavor or texture. What you will add, though, will make your gravy even more flavorful and pack it with vitamins. Not only will you make use of something that you might usually toss away, but you'll also make a slightly more health-conscious gravy that's just as good (or better) than what you usually stir up. You may not think of gravy as nutritious — and either way, it still has a long way to go before we'd ever label it a "health food" — but there's an easy way to make your gravy slightly more health-friendly.
Why you should add vegetable water to your gravy
It's an unwritten kitchen rule: Save your water. Pasta water can be useful to have on hand, especially if it's salted, but it's just as important to keep the water in which you boil vegetables.
The next time you cook veggies, store that water away for later use. That way, when it comes time to make gravy, you'll have a secret weapon: vegetable-infused water. The water in which you cook a batch of vegetables contains all of the same vitamins that those vegetables do, so store it for your sauces. Gravy often requires water to thin it, but instead of pouring straight from the tap, toss in a bit of that veggie water. Along with the pan drippings, the water from the vegetables will add flavor and depth to your gravy, but the water now has an extra perk: transferring over some vitamins. You may feel better about your gravy knowing that it now has some nutrients in it. The chances of your guests discovering that there's actually veggie water in your gravy are slim, but regardless, they'll be blown away by how full and rich your gravy tastes — and they might beg to know your "secret ingredient" themselves.
Other ways to make your gravy healthier
Adding some vegetable water to your gravy isn't the only way to make it healthier. There are plenty of ways to make even healthier gravy — and you won't need to sacrifice flavor for health either.
Gravy will pretty much always be full of butter, but it's those other ingredients that can easily make or break its nutritional value. Sneak in some onions to build on those savory flavors you love — they're rich in Vitamin C, which helps build up our immune systems. To add more nutrients, you can also opt to use vegetable stock to thin your gravy instead of a meat-based stock or broth. Vegetables can be just as flavorful as any other gravy addition, after all. You can also flavor your gravy with nutritious herbs, like thyme and sage, or take it to the next level with an herb mixture, like herbes de Provence. Herbs contain antioxidants, which also contribute to healthy immune systems. Your gravy will have tons of flavor and plenty of nutrients — a winning combo for any sauce.