Philadelphia Cream Cheese Is Clapping Back Against NYC's Bagel Tax With A Limited-Time Offering
If you're buying a bagel in New York, be prepared to pay a little extra if you want it altered. According to USA Today, New York's "bagel tax" applies to bagels that are cut, toasted, or "schmeared" with any kind of spread or toppings.
Anything beyond a simple, uncut bagel is considered a prepared food, making it eligible to be taxed accordingly. Bagels and cream cheese are a common pairing. And while many might deal with the added cents for their breakfast, two companies have decided to take a stand against it.
To save fans that eight-cent "bagel tax," Philadelphia Cream Cheese is partnering with New York's H&H Bagels to sell bagels without the prepared food tax, according to an April 11 press release. The "tax-free bagel" will come in three flavors: plain, everything, or cinnamon raisin. All three will be stuffed with a core of original Philadelphia cream cheese.
These bagels will only be here for a limited time
Because these bagels will be pre-filled with cream cheese, there's no additional preparation necessary, making them ineligible for the eight-cent bagel tax.
"We wanted to provide a delicious solution to this silly tax in a way that kept the enjoyment of our brand at its core, literally," Keenan White, senior brand manager for Philadelphia, said in a statement. H&H Bagels' CEO Jay Rushin added, "We believe nobody should be taxed for the simple pleasure of an H&H bagel with Philly cream cheese."
The bagels will be available for purchase at H&H Bagels locations around Manhattan. Bagel fans can also order a dozen of the stuffed bagels online for delivery through the H&H Bagels website. The bagels will be sold beginning Friday, April 14 but will only be available through Tuesday, April 18. So if you want to enjoy a bagel tax-free bite for breakfast, you'll only have a few days to grab them.