What's The Difference Between A Malt And A Shake?

Milkshakes and malts. There are few things that symbolize American nostalgia quite as well as these two frosty beverages lined up on the shiny chrome plane of a diner counter. They are woven into our culinary fabric as icons of the soda fountain. Even McDonalds first became famous for revolutionizing milkshakes before their burgers and fries took top billing. Their popularity is obvious: thick, delicious ice cream blended until smooth and layered with flavor.

Shakes and malts look very similar but are not interchangeable. What's the difference between these two frosty beverages? The answer is simple: malt powder – it's what takes a shake and makes it a proper malt. Malted milkshakes, or "malteds" as they are sometimes known, take the basic milkshake and with a scoop of malted milk powder, make it into something more magical. Malted milkshakes are thicker, more filling, and have a toastier flavor to them. It's all thanks to malt powder.