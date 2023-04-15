What's The Difference Between A Malt And A Shake?
Milkshakes and malts. There are few things that symbolize American nostalgia quite as well as these two frosty beverages lined up on the shiny chrome plane of a diner counter. They are woven into our culinary fabric as icons of the soda fountain. Even McDonalds first became famous for revolutionizing milkshakes before their burgers and fries took top billing. Their popularity is obvious: thick, delicious ice cream blended until smooth and layered with flavor.
Shakes and malts look very similar but are not interchangeable. What's the difference between these two frosty beverages? The answer is simple: malt powder – it's what takes a shake and makes it a proper malt. Malted milkshakes, or "malteds" as they are sometimes known, take the basic milkshake and with a scoop of malted milk powder, make it into something more magical. Malted milkshakes are thicker, more filling, and have a toastier flavor to them. It's all thanks to malt powder.
Malt powder makes all the difference
Malt powder is made from malted grain. The most typical type is malted barley combined with wheat extract. It was first invented by Alfred Horlick as a nutritional supplement meant to be mixed with milk. In 1882 as a response to how unsanitary milk was, he created a version that had dried milk solids in it and didn't need to be mixed. Malted milk powder was born and touted as a health food fit for children and adults alike. It was sold in tablets as well as in powder form to be mixed with beverages.
Malted milk powder has a rich nuttiness to it – imagine the flavor of a Cheerio, but slightly sweeter. The earthiness works particularly well to show off some other classic profiles like chocolate and vanilla. The malt powder rounds out the flavor and gives it a fuller body. And just like the crunchy center in a malted milk ball, malt powder adds a lot to a standard milkshake. A malted milkshake wasn't just extra rich and thick – it was considered healthy due to the nutritious qualities of the malt.
Malts are a soda shop favorite
Malts were a traditional favorite at the soda shop because they boasted the best of both worlds: a sweet drink that felt indulgent but was also healthy! As a bonus, they were also alcohol-free which was popular with the temperance movement of the time. One could find enjoyment at the malt shop whatever their age — these drinks weren't just for children. Gradually, malted milkshakes fell out of fashion as Americans moved onto health kicks like low-calorie diets and minimizing eating sweets. They've remained a staple on some menus though, the most common being those of classic diners that never go out of style.
The good news is malted shakes are easy to make at home and malt powder can be used to enhance all sorts of desserts. Chef Ravneet Gill told The Guardian he uses it liberally, explaining, "I use it to add another dimension to cream-based things such as creme brulee and ice cream because the flavor of malt and cream and custard work well together." The toasty flavor is sure to add a boost to whatever you decide to try with it, whether it's a classic shake or something more adventurous.