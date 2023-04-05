The Standout Food & Drink To Scope Out At Coachella 2023
In less than two weeks, thousands of people will voyage to the Coachella Valley for one of the most popular music festivals in the world. Coachella, the annual two-weekend music festival, is known for performances by global music sensations. What seemingly is underrated is the food and drinks at the music festival — the vendors at Coachella could be a food festival itself. Because, hey, you may need to grab a bite or two in between jamming out to tunes.
There are a plethora of food vendors to choose from while you patiently (or impatiently) wait for performances from this year's headliners: Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, R&B artist Frank Ocean, and K-pop girl group BLACKPINK. Every year, it seems like the music festival steps up its culinary offering. This year, Coachella has again partnered up with big-name chefs and restaurants. For the first time, there will be a non-alcoholic bar. Los Angeles-based popular shop, The New Bar, will serve up non-alcoholic boozes and cocktails, inspired by the desert.
This year is all about speakeasies
If you're down for a little scavenger hunt for your food, Sushi by Scratch, an exclusive sushi speakeasy is back in action. The speakeasy is the brainchild of chef Phillip Frankland Lee. Sushi by Scratch offers a 16-course sushi experience for the price of $375 per person. Finding the secret sushi speakeasy is the tricky part — "look for the red door within the Coachella Courtyard," according to the festival website. Other speakeasies, include restaurants based in New York City, like Please Don't Tell and Sonny's, a Miami Vice-themed bar by bar Attaboy.
Popular and award-winning restaurants from across the country will also be in attendance, such as Michelin-starred French bistro Camphor, Dave's Hot Chicken, LA staple, Hawkins House of Burgers, and New York pizzeria, Prince Street Pizza. There's something for vegetarians and vegans as vegan restaurants like Cena Vegan, Olivia, and Ramen Hood will dish out plant-based plates at the festival.
If you're in the mood for something more intimate, Outstanding in a Field, a "farm to table" culinary experience, is back once again at Coachella. Guests can enjoy a four-course family-style dinner prepared by famous chefs around the world, Desert Sun reports. No matter what you're craving, it looks like Coachella has food for everyone.