The Standout Food & Drink To Scope Out At Coachella 2023

In less than two weeks, thousands of people will voyage to the Coachella Valley for one of the most popular music festivals in the world. Coachella, the annual two-weekend music festival, is known for performances by global music sensations. What seemingly is underrated is the food and drinks at the music festival — the vendors at Coachella could be a food festival itself. Because, hey, you may need to grab a bite or two in between jamming out to tunes.

There are a plethora of food vendors to choose from while you patiently (or impatiently) wait for performances from this year's headliners: Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, R&B artist Frank Ocean, and K-pop girl group BLACKPINK. Every year, it seems like the music festival steps up its culinary offering. This year, Coachella has again partnered up with big-name chefs and restaurants. For the first time, there will be a non-alcoholic bar. Los Angeles-based popular shop, The New Bar, will serve up non-alcoholic boozes and cocktails, inspired by the desert.