Target Is Emphasizing Minority- And Women-Owned Wine Companies With Its Latest Offerings

The next time you visit Target to stock up on skincare, gummy vitamins, crew socks, and affordable throw pillows, you may want to stop by the wine section. The general merchandise retailer has expanded its vino inventory to make room for an array of bottles that hail predominantly from women, BIPOC, and LGBTQIA+ companies. The refresh also includes five new varietals from Open Skies, an exclusive brand only available at Target.

Target first made moves to diversify its wine selection in March by introducing three brands from "underrepresented backgrounds," per Grocery Dive. The newcomers include Sun Goddess, Cool Cat Wine Spritzers, and Une Femme Wine. And one of them — we'll tell you which in a moment — is owned by none other than soul and R&B legend Mary J. Blige.

The new inventory also builds on a badge feature introduced by Target in 2020 that helps shoppers find Black-owned products on the retailer's app and website.