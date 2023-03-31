Martha Stewart Just Launched A Curated Culinary Collection On Etsy

Martha Stewart is, first and foremost, a prolific recipe developer. But sharing the stage with her dozens of cookbooks and cooking-show appearances is, among other things, a sprawling lifestyle brand that espouses the celebrity's singularly crafty — and decidedly upscale — aesthetic. Die-hard Martha Stewart fans are just as likely to follow her baking tips as they are to dutifully heed her advice on how to make a bed properly or how to clean luggage after getting back from a trip to Las Vegas, the home of her eponymous restaurant The Bedford By Martha Stewart.

For fans who might scour department stores, estate sales, and the internet in hopes of emulating Martha's well-appointed kitchen, there's no better marker of a good product than one approved by Martha herself.

Well, great news: Martha Stewart took to Instagram this week to announce her spring curation partnership with Etsy. Hand-picked kitchen supplies and decor items abound, but they might not be available for long.