Chipotle Is Paying $240,000 To Settle With Its Union. Here's Why

In July 2022, Chipotle workers in Augusta, Maine, became the first employees of the Mexican-American franchise in the country to schedule a hearing for a union election, with support from a Chipotle Workers United petition. But on the morning the hearing was set to take place, a regional Chipotle manager shut down the store for good, putting employees out of work and preventing a vote from taking place. "It was a slap in the face," Augusta employee James Forbes told Maine Public at the time. As of this writing, the store remains closed due to staffing shortages.

Workers filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board, and come November, the NLRB accused Chipotle of violating the National Labor Relations Act.

Chipotle has since denied the allegations of union-busting in a statement provided to the Associated Press. But union organizers can't help but view the corporation's decision to shut down the store as an attempt to prevent a union vote from taking place. Now, four months later, Chipotle is ponying up $240,000 in a settlement with Chipotle Workers United and the NLRB.