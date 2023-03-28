Where Is Bee Sweet Lemonade From Shark Tank Today?

Today, Me & the Bees Lemonade (formerly known as Bee Sweet Lemonade) is arguably one of the most known lemonade brands in grocery stores. After appearing on "Shark Tank," the company achieved success in retailers like Target and Whole Foods. It's hard to believe the brand was founded by Mikaila Ulmer, who was just 10 years old when she pitched in front of the Sharks.

Entrepreneurship has always come naturally to Mikaila. Growing up, her and her brother, Jacob, ran a lemonade stand. At 4-and-a-half years old, she entered a young entrepreneur contest. Mikaila started her business, Bee Sweet Lemonade, at a very young age after being stung by two bees.

After the ordeal, she became fascinated with bees, leading her to create her own version of lemonade inspired by her great-grandmother's recipe for a minty, honey-sweetened drink. Bee Sweet Lemonade is also infused with flaxseed. As part of the business, portions of the proceeds are donated to organizations dedicated to helping and saving bees.

Bee Sweet Lemonade blossomed out of Austin, Texas. As the business continued to grow, Mikaila headed to "Shark Tank" to get assistance in expanding her company, which led to an $11 million deal with Whole Foods. Today, a press release claims the business has nearly 6,000 "points of distribution."