Blue Bunny Debuts New Mini Bars And Scoopables In A Variety Of Flavors

With spring officially here, there's no better time to indulge in ice cream. Just as the weather is warming up for most of the country, Blue Bunny is introducing new frozen treats to its lineup — mini bars and soft scoopables.

Blue Bunny's mini bars shrink down the familiar full-sized ice cream bars into "smaller, snackable size," according to a press release. The minibars are coated in "cookie crunch" and come in three flavors: Vanilla Caramel Crunch, Chocolate Cookie Crumble, and Strawberry Shortcake.

The ice cream company also just released its soft scoopables, which is Blue Bunny's take on soft serve ice creams. Soft scoopables come in five different flavors: Vanilla, Chocolate, Cookies and Cream, Strawberry, and Mint Chocolate Chip. According to Blue Bunny, its soft scoopables are easy to scoop immediately after you take them out of the freezer.

In addition to these new lines, Blue Bunny also unveiled two new twist cones flavors, Salted Caramel Chocolate and Mint Chocolate. Twist cones are soft-serve frozen dessert cones that feature flavors and swirls that twist from the top to the bottom of the soft serve. The cones were already available in Chocolate Peanut Butter, Chocolate Vanilla, and Strawberry Cheesecake.

The new items and flavors begin at $4.98 and are available at retailers nationwide.