Where Is Sweet Ballz From Shark Tank Today?

Sweet Ballz made its "Shark Tank" bid in Season 5, Episode 1. Cole Egger and James McDonald wanted a $250,000 investment in exchange for one-tenth of Sweet Ballz. After passing out samples to the Sharks, they revealed they hoped to speed up production to distribute the products.

Barbara Corcoran made the first offer; she'd give them the $250,000, but she wanted 40% of the company. However, they were hopeful for a second offer. Kevin O'Leary was intrigued and offered the money as well. He said he would take only 30%, but he also wanted an equal cash distribution. Lori Greiner threw her offer in, too. She would give them the money for 36% of the company, and the same equal cash distribution. She argued that she could get them into more retail spaces, as well as sales through QVC. Robert Herjavec also wanted in. He offered $250,000 for a quarter of the company, with no other royalties.

Mark Cuban wasn't comfortable making an offer on his own, so he teamed up with Corcoran. Corcoran rescinded her original offer, though the duo initially couldn't agree on what percentage of the company to ask for. Eventually, they settled on $250,000 for 25%. However, Herjavec wasn't ready to back out just yet. He said he'd work with Greiner and O'Leary to offer the same money for 25%. O'Leary wanted his own 10%, so the deal was upped to 30%.

Eventually, Egger and McDonald accepted Cuban and Corcoran's offer.