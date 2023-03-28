Where Is Sweet Ballz From Shark Tank Today?
James McDonald had been making homemade cake balls for friends and family for years. The treats became a tradition that were passed down through the family generations. The treats took inspiration from cake pops but McDonald modified the idea into a bite-sized burst of sweetness. He teamed up with his friends, Matt Landis and Cole Egger, and the trio began City View Food Group, LLC in August 2012 (via The Dallas Morning News).
In 2013, they began manufacturing Cake Ballz to sell in packs of four. They sold flavors like red velvet, chocolate, and cookies 'n' cream. In addition to selling on their own, Sweet Ballz could be purchased in some 7-Eleven stores by the time the product appeared on "Shark Tank."
Despite their success, Sweet Ballz wanted to continue expanding the business. McDonald submitted an application to appear on "Shark Tank," and after the company was approved, they went on to pitch the products.
They wanted to speed up production
Sweet Ballz made its "Shark Tank" bid in Season 5, Episode 1. Cole Egger and James McDonald wanted a $250,000 investment in exchange for one-tenth of Sweet Ballz. After passing out samples to the Sharks, they revealed they hoped to speed up production to distribute the products.
Barbara Corcoran made the first offer; she'd give them the $250,000, but she wanted 40% of the company. However, they were hopeful for a second offer. Kevin O'Leary was intrigued and offered the money as well. He said he would take only 30%, but he also wanted an equal cash distribution. Lori Greiner threw her offer in, too. She would give them the money for 36% of the company, and the same equal cash distribution. She argued that she could get them into more retail spaces, as well as sales through QVC. Robert Herjavec also wanted in. He offered $250,000 for a quarter of the company, with no other royalties.
Mark Cuban wasn't comfortable making an offer on his own, so he teamed up with Corcoran. Corcoran rescinded her original offer, though the duo initially couldn't agree on what percentage of the company to ask for. Eventually, they settled on $250,000 for 25%. However, Herjavec wasn't ready to back out just yet. He said he'd work with Greiner and O'Leary to offer the same money for 25%. O'Leary wanted his own 10%, so the deal was upped to 30%.
Eventually, Egger and McDonald accepted Cuban and Corcoran's offer.
The business owners had a falling out
After leaving the floor on "Shark Tank," Cole Egger and James McDonald celebrated the deal together. Unfortunately, the celebration didn't last long, and the company faced some difficulties. According to The Dallas Morning News, McDonald sued Egger in September 2013, claiming he shut down the Sweet Ballz website in favor of creating a brand called "Cakeballz" and attempted to buyout the company.
Though it's unclear how the suit ended, the Sweet Ballz website lists McDonald as the company's only founder and an image on the site from "Shark Tank" cropped Egger out.
Today, Sweet Ballz still sells its products online via its website. The company ships its treats to the continental United States, though it notes that international shipping may be available in the future. Customers can order a variety pack of birthday cake, chocolate, salted caramel, red velvet, and cookies n' cream-flavored cake balls. During the warmer months, the website notes that a lemon flavor is swapped in for a tangy treat. The variety packs contain 30 cake bites, and cost $50 with free shipping.