Kellogg And Little Debbie Are Teaming Up Again, This Time For Swiss Roll Cereal
Little Debbie has been selling sweet snacks since 1960. The brand started off only selling snack cakes before eventually expanding the Little Debbie snack offerings to more than 75 different varieties of treats. Today, its products can be found in most grocery and convenience stores nationwide. Soon, fans will be able to enjoy one of Little Debbie's most popular sweets for breakfast, thanks to its latest collaboration with Kellogg's, the world's leading producer of cereal.
Swiss Rolls Cereal was created in celebration of the 60th anniversary of the invention of Swiss Rolls, according to a March 27 press release. The cereal features miniature chocolate swirl-shaped pieces coated with a sweet chocolate creme, meant to mimic a crunchier version of the beloved soft cakes.
Swiss Rolls Cereal is the latest release in the Little Debbie-branded cereal line from Kellogg's. But it's not the first time the two companies have worked together.
Swiss Rolls Cereal is the latest snack to get the breakfast treatment
The extra chocolatey cereal is the latest collaboration between Kellogg's and Little Debbie. The two brands have previously teamed up for three other cereal flavors mimicking iconic Little Debbie treats, notes the press release: Oatmeal Creme Pie Cereal, which was released in 2020, 2021's Cosmic Brownie Cereal, and Nutty Buddy Cereal, released in 2022.
Laura Newman, senior director of brand marketing for Kellogg Company, said in a statement that the company is "excited to continue providing new ways to enjoy these beloved childhood treats." And if your favorite Little Debbie snack has yet to be turned into a breakfast cereal, don't lose hope yet — the brands could continue collaborating on future products.
Swiss Rolls Cereal will be available nationwide at participating stores beginning in April. An 8.4-ounce box will cost $5.29, while a 13.5-ounce box will cost $6.49.