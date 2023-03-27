Kellogg And Little Debbie Are Teaming Up Again, This Time For Swiss Roll Cereal

Little Debbie has been selling sweet snacks since 1960. The brand started off only selling snack cakes before eventually expanding the Little Debbie snack offerings to more than 75 different varieties of treats. Today, its products can be found in most grocery and convenience stores nationwide. Soon, fans will be able to enjoy one of Little Debbie's most popular sweets for breakfast, thanks to its latest collaboration with Kellogg's, the world's leading producer of cereal.

Swiss Rolls Cereal was created in celebration of the 60th anniversary of the invention of Swiss Rolls, according to a March 27 press release. The cereal features miniature chocolate swirl-shaped pieces coated with a sweet chocolate creme, meant to mimic a crunchier version of the beloved soft cakes.

Swiss Rolls Cereal is the latest release in the Little Debbie-branded cereal line from Kellogg's. But it's not the first time the two companies have worked together.