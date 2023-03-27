Pennsylvania Candy Factory Explosion: Missing Employees Found

The R.M. Palmer candy factory, located in West Reading, Pennsylvania, has been responsible for making some of the most popular Easter candies in America, next to other novelty seasonal treats, since the late 1940s. But according to the Associated Press (via ABC 27 News), tragedy struck the candy plant on March 24 just before 5:00 p.m., when a large explosion caused two employees to lose their lives, as many others remained unaccounted for amidst the aftermath. During the search and rescue mission for the missing employees, another employee was discovered alive among the piles of leftover rubble.

While initially the exact number of fatalities had been misreported, as of early March 25, two people had been confirmed dead and five remained missing. As of March 26, the bodies of all seven missing employees had been found, per CBS News.

The blast of the explosion was severe enough to cause exterior damage to neighboring buildings, including an apartment complex and alarm the community at large. (The cause of the accident has yet to be determined.) The neighboring community banded together to help sift through the debris to find the remaining employees. The West Reading police department instilled the help of search and rescue animals, as well as special imaging technology.