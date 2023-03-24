Regardless What TikTok Says, You Can't Eat The Plastic On Fruit Roll-Ups

On March 20, 2023, TikTok user Holly @hollyberry09 shared a video of herself grabbing a box of Fruit Roll-Ups from her freezer, opening the package, and biting into the frozen candy. However, a comment on the video pointed out that the candies typically have a plastic wrapping to prevent them from sticking to themselves so that they can be rolled out into a flat sheet. Commenters were concerned that Holly had eaten the plastic lining along with the candy.

Holly shared a follow-up video, asking, "Did I get like a new edition?" As she unwrapped it, she said "plastic doesn't freeze, I'm pretty sure," then bit into the candy and said "no plastic for me." Commenters were confused and concerned that she was somehow ingesting the plastic anyway. "I honestly think you're eating the plastic because it's so super thin that it can freeze between the roll," wrote TikTok user @desiree112381.

Even the official Fruit Roll-Ups account got involved, commenting with a simple, "Hold up." But the brand's involvement didn't end there — it made a video of its own in response to Holly.