Dunkin' Is Ringing In Spring With Its First-Ever Breakfast Tacos

Breakfast tacos may be delicious, but they aren't always so easy to come by at fast-food restaurants. While Taco Bell has a decent breakfast menu, for instance, tacos are notably missing. Del Taco serves a few different varieties, but it can get repetitive to order the same tacos every time. Fortunately, Dunkin' is filling the gap. The coffee chain will start serving breakfast tacos alongside its current menu offerings of coffee and donuts, starting on March 22.

According to a press release, the all-new menu item was created with spring flavors in mind. Each taco features a flour tortilla be filled with scrambled eggs, white cheddar cheese, roasted corn, and a lime crema. These breakfast tacos are vegetarian-friendly as-is. But if you want a little extra protein, you can add a serving of bacon on top of your tacos.

The chain already offers a Wake-Up Wrap on its menu, which is made with egg, cheese, and meat on a flour tortilla, mimicking a miniature quesadilla. But the new menu offering marks the chain's first foray into tacos.