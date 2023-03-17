Mars Wrigley Enters The Coffee Game With Snickers And Twix Iced Coffee

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Coffee has come a long way from its origins as a bitter brew. Everywhere you look, sweet, syrupy drinks have replaced the standard cup of joe. Worldwide, sales of flavored coffee in 2021 were in excess of $6.5 billion, and that figure is poised to continue growing in the coming years. Contemporary coffee culture even forced Starbucks employee and TikTok user @thehighbarista to issue a PSA explaining the actual meaning of the term black coffee.

Playing into the idea of coffee as a sweet treat, several chains offer candy-inspired drinks. At Scooter's Coffee, you can enjoy an iced latte that has been designed to taste like a candy bar. And Starbucks has had a lengthy menu of flavored drinks, such as the limited-time S'mores Frappuccino, that are derived from beloved sweet treats. With a few extra pumps of flavor, you can even transform a regular caramel Frappuccino into a hacked Twix Frappuccino.

If you want to avoid the chains but the idea of a chocolate-infused coffee drink tickles your taste buds, you're in luck — a fresh face is shaking up the commercial coffee game. A pair of newly introduced iced coffee items, invented by a confectionary titan and available for purchase nationwide, are sure to satiate any candy bar cravings.