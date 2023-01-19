New Data Sheds Light On The Concerning Reality Of School Lunch Prices

We all remember the days of eating lunch at school. If you didn't come with a brown paper bag lunch, chances are you were eating a hot lunch from the cafeteria (for better or for worse). For some, eating cafeteria food is a nuisance — for others, it's a long-awaited meal that otherwise wouldn't be eaten at home.

For two years during the pandemic, every child had access to complimentary breakfast and lunch, no matter their household income. However, the federal government didn't renew the school lunch program for the new 2022-23 school year (per PBS). Those who remain below or somewhere in between the poverty line still have access to free or reduced-priced lunches, according to the USDA. But where does that leave other families?

It's no secret that inflation has increased the cost of food in grocery stores. But many may not realize the impact it's had on the price of school lunches — especially for those who don't qualify for free or reduced school lunches.