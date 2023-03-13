Trader Joe's New Banana Candy Is Seriously Dividing Shoppers
Trader Joe's is constantly rolling out a fresh array of new grocery items, from its Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese, which comes around every fall, to the steamed chicken soup dumplings.
While Trader Joe's certainly provides an original selection of foods and drinks, it's not always known for being the most reliable. Many of the chain's products only stay on the shelves for a limited time which keeps customers on their toes. Which of their favorite products will go next?
While the loss of a favorite food or drink can be heartbreaking, the good news is there's always something new to look forward to. For example, most recently Trader Joe's has introduced some new products, including a ketchup flavored sprinkle seasoning, strawberries and cream gelato, and a vegetarian meatless cheeseburger pizza, just to name a few. One new product that has shoppers seriously divided is the chain's "Bananas Bananas" candy.
Introducing the Bananas Bananas candy
Trader Joe's new Bananas Bananas candy might not be what you're expecting. These banana-shaped treats are milk chocolates filled with a soft banana creme and cocoa nibs, something reminiscent of a regular chocolate-covered banana. The product is brand-new, but already shoppers are divided over its flavors.
One Instagram commenter shared her dissatisfaction with the product, claiming "they taste like artificial banana flavor." But another shared words of praise, saying, "I love them I ate the entire bag in one sitting." Looking at even more customer reactions, some claimed they "would 10/10 recommend" the candy, while others said it was "too sweet for me," according to Trader Joe's Reviews.
Of course, this is far from the first time customers had mixed reactions about a Trader Joe's product. (We'd argue there are some Trader Joe's products that never should have existed in the first place.) The chain's Philly Cheesesteak Bao Buns were met with mixed reactions, as was as its Beef Pho Soup. So, will the Bananas Bananas Candy become another unexpected hit or suffer the same fate as many other Trader Joe's products and disappear?