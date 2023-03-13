Trader Joe's New Banana Candy Is Seriously Dividing Shoppers

Trader Joe's is constantly rolling out a fresh array of new grocery items, from its Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese, which comes around every fall, to the steamed chicken soup dumplings.

While Trader Joe's certainly provides an original selection of foods and drinks, it's not always known for being the most reliable. Many of the chain's products only stay on the shelves for a limited time which keeps customers on their toes. Which of their favorite products will go next?

While the loss of a favorite food or drink can be heartbreaking, the good news is there's always something new to look forward to. For example, most recently Trader Joe's has introduced some new products, including a ketchup flavored sprinkle seasoning, strawberries and cream gelato, and a vegetarian meatless cheeseburger pizza, just to name a few. One new product that has shoppers seriously divided is the chain's "Bananas Bananas" candy.