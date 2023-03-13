Angry Orchard Will Pay You To Tie A Cherry Stem With Your Tongue
If your favorite season is fall and you constantly crave apple cider from your local orchard, hard cider just might be your drink of choice. The alcoholic beverage is similar in flavor to traditional apple cider and can often be found at orchards or in liquor stores year-round.
Hard cider fans can enjoy a drink at Angry Orchard's orchard and cider house, located in New York. However, if you aren't anywhere near the east coast, you can also find its drinks in retail locations. The company sells a variety of hard cider flavors, ranging from the classic crisp apple to the sweet and fruity strawberry and even a tropical pineapple and passionfruit.
Angry Orchard's newest flavor, Hardcore Dark Cherry Apple Imperial Hard Cider, launched in summer 2022. Although it's been out for a few months, the company's excitement over the flavor doesn't seem to have died down at all. In fact, Angry Orchard announced that it will be hosting a competition in honor of the flavor, and fans could win a year's supply of the drink.
Show off your skills for a chance to win
Angry Orchard is continuing to celebrate its newest cherry flavor with a contest, according to a March 13 press release. The company wants to see bar-goers tie a cherry stem into a knot using only their tongues — something only 15% of the population can reportedly do.
To enter the contest, you'll need to take a video of yourself tying the stem. After filming yourself completing the challenge, post the video to social media, tag @AngryOrchard, and use the hashtag #HardcoreCherryChallenge. The company will randomly choose winners to receive 8 six-packs of the drinks.
However, one lucky winner will also receive a grand prize. If you can complete the challenge in under eight seconds (a nod to the drink's 8% ABV), the company will choose one winner to receive $8,000 in cash, as well as a year's supply of the drinks.
The contest opens March 13 and runs until March 27. Winners will be notified via email or social media DM direct from the company.