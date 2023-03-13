Hormel Is Ringing In March Madness With A Truly Smoking Bacon Promotion — Literally

When you think of basketball, you probably don't think of bacon — unless, of course, you're talking about the metaphorical bacon you'll be bringing home if your bracket predictions come true during March Madness. But Hormel wants fans to think about its bacon the next time you're watching college basketball — and it's prepared to bring the game to you in an unconventional way.

Although it specializes in meat, Hormel is more familiar with the world of American sports than you might think. In 2019, Hormel Foods announced that its subsidiary company Applegate entered a partnership with Minor League Baseball to introduce its line of organic hot dogs and hamburgers to stadiums across the company. In 2022, Hormel did a survey during National Tailgating Month to study American's tailgating preferences and food choices, reporting that burgers and hot dogs ranked as two of the most popular choices served at tailgating parties across the country. As long as there are stadium concession stands in need of hot dogs or a tailgating grill without a burger, Hormel Foods wants to be the first thing customers think of.

For March Madness, Hormel wants to give customers the authentic taste of basketball in every bite of its bacon. And the company means that literally, considering the bacon will be produced using part of the court itself.