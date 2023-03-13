Walmart Is Ignoring Inflation This Year For Its Easter Meal Kit

Unfortunately, by now, most Americans have adjusted to the pressure and money stresses that have resulted from the unrelenting squeeze of inflation. The overall annual inflation rate in 2020 was 1.4%, and in 2021 and 2022, it increased dramatically to annual averages above 6%. The cost of food, in particular, was exceptionally high last year: At-home food costs increased 11.3% from January 2022 to January 2023. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics breaks down the price discrepancies for each category, showcasing that eggs are now 70% more expensive, and fresh fruits and vegetables have all increased by at least 7%.

Most U.S. grocery retailers have done their share to keep food on store shelves during the ebb and flow of production amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, but keeping prices low has never been guaranteed. With a new year upon us, the USDA predicts that at-home food costs will rise over 8% in 2023. With Easter just around the corner, you may already be worrying about this year's potential prices as you set out to make your signature ham with cherry chutney, not to mention eggs for dying. Before discussing why Walmart might be your best bet for this year's spring feast, let's look at how the mega-retailer has shown up for its customers amidst the rage of inflation over the past few years.