Aldi Wants To Build Brand Loyalty With A Limited-Time Merch Drop

There's no shortage of reasons a person might want to shop at Aldi. While it can be tempting to pull into other, more high-end grocery stores, you'd be hard-pressed to find a more affordable place to pick up your bread and potatoes. Aldi offers produce that many customers feel is the perfect mix of affordable and fresh. And the real reason Aldi is so cheap is because the grocery store offers an intentionally limited selection of generic brands.

Furthermore, the chain has devised a number of different cost-cutting measures around labor and materials costs. Aldi bags cost a few cents apiece, so you'll need to bring them from home if you want to avoid an upcharge. To limit the number of cart wranglers necessary to keep the parking lot free of debris, Aldi requires a quarter to get a cart.

With all of these benefits, it's hard to understand why more people don't shop at Aldi. With that in mind, the chain has designed a line of merchandise meant to increase brand awareness and draw in new customers.