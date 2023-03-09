Because Of Goats, Hawaii Has Its Very First Carbon Neutral Restaurant

Hawaii officially has its first carbon neutral restaurant. The Waimea-based restaurant Merriman's recently announced its 2023 sustainability plan. By partnering with the non-profit GreenPlaces, it was able to identify its largest carbon contributors, and make innovative changes to the restaurant's structure to reach carbon neutrality.

The restaurant's founding chef Peter Merriman has always been focused on "doing the right thing" ever since his restaurant first opened in 1988. He had been working for years as the head of Hawaii Regional Cuisine to develop the local foodways and agriculture of the Hawaiian islands. Most of the island's agriculture was focused on profiting on cane sugar and pineapple for export, but Merriman worked to start developing local agriculture instead of relying on food being shipped from far off places.

His goal for Merriman's has always been to care for the Hawaiian islands, and make it a sustainable place for farmers, fishermen, and his chefs. "Your little plot where you grew your taro was called your kuleana, and so that kuleana has come to mean responsibility. As a restaurateur in Hawai'i, I have a kuleana to help protect the islands and do as much as we can for the entire planet," Merriman told Food & Wine.