Why You Should Use Brown Eggs Instead Of White Ones For Painting This Easter

If you'd rather not spend extra on brown eggs, no worries. (Egg prices are certainly high right now.) There are plenty of other ways to make your Easter eggs stand out, and many of them are right in your own kitchen.

No matter which color eggs you choose to work with, be sure to add distilled vinegar to the mix when you prepare your dye. For brightly colored eggs, opt for 50% water and 50% vinegar in each cup before you add in the dye. Distilled vinegar works especially well to make Easter eggs look vivid in color — it's a solution of 5% acetic acid in water, and the acid brings the pH balance of the dye low enough that the dye will stick to the egg. Even though the dye is an important part of creating brightly colored eggs, don't increase the amount of vinegar any higher than is suggested. Beyond a certain point, it won't make much difference in the color of your Easter eggs.

If you want to give your eggs a glossy finish, though, put a few small drops of cooking oil on a paper towel, and gently rub it on the egg after the dye has dried so it'll look glossy. Dyeing brown eggs will yield vivid Easter eggs, but choosing a darker egg color is far from the only way to achieve bright, beautiful eggs this year.