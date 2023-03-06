Where Is OatMeals From Shark Tank Today?

According to the OatMeals website, Sam Stephens founded OatMeals in 2012 after developing her passion for oatmeal as a college student. On some days during that time, she even ate oatmeal for all three meals. To shake things up, Stephens began getting inventive with bowls of oatmeal, experimenting with different toppings. Her dream of opening an oatmeal-only café started during her college days and became a reality years later.

On launch, OatMeals offered 30 different signature bowls of oatmeal as well as a build-your-own option, ranging from sweet to savory flavors. The store also sold oat-based pastries, including cookies and muffins. Stephens even caught the attention of Quaker Oats and was offered the title of "Creative Oatmeal Officer," which she still holds to this day.

But Stephens had big dreams for her company and took to "Shark Tank" to help make them a reality. As she explained on the show, she hoped to open more restaurant locations around New York. She also shared that she thought it would be "fun" to expand into selling her products pre-packaged in grocery stores.