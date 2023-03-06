Where Is OatMeals From Shark Tank Today?
According to the OatMeals website, Sam Stephens founded OatMeals in 2012 after developing her passion for oatmeal as a college student. On some days during that time, she even ate oatmeal for all three meals. To shake things up, Stephens began getting inventive with bowls of oatmeal, experimenting with different toppings. Her dream of opening an oatmeal-only café started during her college days and became a reality years later.
On launch, OatMeals offered 30 different signature bowls of oatmeal as well as a build-your-own option, ranging from sweet to savory flavors. The store also sold oat-based pastries, including cookies and muffins. Stephens even caught the attention of Quaker Oats and was offered the title of "Creative Oatmeal Officer," which she still holds to this day.
But Stephens had big dreams for her company and took to "Shark Tank" to help make them a reality. As she explained on the show, she hoped to open more restaurant locations around New York. She also shared that she thought it would be "fun" to expand into selling her products pre-packaged in grocery stores.
She hoped to open another location
Sam Stephens took OatMeals to "Shark Tank" in Season 10, Episode 7. She asked the Sharks for an investment of $500,000 in exchange for one-fifth ownership of the business. She passed out samples of the oatmeal to the Sharks, giving them each sweet and savory options to taste test. Lori Greiner called the oatmeal bowls "some of the most delicious things ever brought in here."
Kevin O'Leary was concerned about the profits of the company as well as the perception of oatmeal as a breakfast-only food. He didn't see the opportunity as profitable, so he bowed out. Daymond John was worried that it would take him 12 years to earn back his investment, so he went out as well.
Greiner pushed for shifting the business model to retail sales of top flavors and offered Stephens the $500,000 for 33.3 percent of the company as well as the opportunity to connect with Starbucks. Barbara Corcoran also put in an offer but wanted Stephens to pursue a food cart rather than a physical restaurant. She offered the money Stephens sought but wanted 50 percent ownership of the cart business model.
Although the deal with Corcoran may have been a bit safer, Stephens decided to take the leap and ultimately accepted Greiner's offer. Stephens shared that she was inspired by Greiner's success with Bantam Bagels.
The business didn't survive the pandemic
Although Sam Stephens and Lori Greiner had high hopes for replicating the success of Bantam Bagels, it doesn't seem that the deal between the business owner and investor ever closed —despite Greiner promoting it on her Twitter. Stephens continued the operation of her New York location, selling gourmet oatmeal bowls to OatMeals customers.
Ultimately, OatMeals faced hardships related to the COVID-19 pandemic and shut its doors on January 24, 2021, as per the OatMeals website. However, the business did not fold completely. It still operates online, shipping granola through the online shop. Stephens still works with Quaker Oats and publishes recipes on its website. She is also developing an oatmeal cookbook and recipe blog.
Though the business appears to be in a bit of a slump right now, there is always hope for a comeback. Stephens is still passionate about the food and is active on the OatMeals Facebook and Instagram pages, sharing recipes, tips, and tricks for making up the perfect bowl of oatmeal at home.