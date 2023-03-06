New Data Exposes California As Tipping Restaurants Servers The Least

While California's average real personal income per capita might be higher than the national average, it does not appear that those dollars are being added to the tip line. Although some diners might quip about tipping on takeout, counter service, or other purchases, tipping trends are often impacted by economic factors. In 2022, Brendan Sweeney, CEO and Co-founder of Popmenu told QSR, "tipping behavior may fluctuate depending on market conditions, but the intent to support restaurants remains strong." While that particular data from 2022 found consumers are tipping more, it appears that California's restaurant employees are not screaming "Eureka!" when it comes to their tips.

According to Toast, a digital platform for restaurants, California is the least generous tipping state with an average tip of 17.5%. In contrast, Delaware is the highest tip percentage state at an average of 21.8%. Overall, Toast found that tipping through its digital platform was down across the board in 2022. Although the decrease was slight, the trend does not bode well for restaurant staff. Given that tips can be a significant portion of a staff member's paycheck, even the slightest variation can make a difference to a worker's bottom line. Unlike the gold rush in California's past, there appears to be no fortune found on the tip line for service staff.