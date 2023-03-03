Panda Express Is Giving Out Mini Woks With Their Brand New Entree
Panda Express is the go-to quick service restaurant for many college students and mall shoppers who find themselves craving some American Chinese food. The chain's first location opened in 1983 and now operates over 2,300 restaurants. Its menu features chow mein, orange chicken, and Beijing beef.
Just in time for lent, Panda Express is launching an all-new pescatarian-friendly entrée, according to Food Beast. The Sizzling Shrimp entrée combines garlic, ginger, shrimp, baby broccoli, red peppers, and onions in one delicious bowl, tossed with a sweet-and-spicy sauce in a wok. The Sizzling Shrimp can be paired with rice in a bowl, on a plate with another entrée and a side, or ordered a la carte.
The dish is available now for a limited time at participating Panda Express locations. Along with the release of the meal, Panda Express will also be giving away some mini woks to some lucky customers.
Some customers can cook with a limited edition wok
To celebrate the release of its latest dish, the quick-service restaurant chain will be giving away free miniature woks for one day only, Food Beast reports.
The two-handled cast iron wok, made by Lodge, will feature the Panda Express logo imprinted on the inside. The woks will only be available at select locations on March 9 for customers who order the new Sizzling Shrimp entree, with limited quantities available at each location. Lodge sells 6.25-inch woks on its website, so the Panda Express version will likely be a similar size.
The wok is a deep frying pan, typically shaped like a bowl, and featuring either one long handle or two side handles. It is often used for cooking Asian foods, and ideal for tossing a variety of foods in sauces — making it the perfect tool to reheat your leftover Panda Express or cook up a copycat meal inspired by your favorite restaurant entrées.