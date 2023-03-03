Panda Express Is Giving Out Mini Woks With Their Brand New Entree

Panda Express is the go-to quick service restaurant for many college students and mall shoppers who find themselves craving some American Chinese food. The chain's first location opened in 1983 and now operates over 2,300 restaurants. Its menu features chow mein, orange chicken, and Beijing beef.

Just in time for lent, Panda Express is launching an all-new pescatarian-friendly entrée, according to Food Beast. The Sizzling Shrimp entrée combines garlic, ginger, shrimp, baby broccoli, red peppers, and onions in one delicious bowl, tossed with a sweet-and-spicy sauce in a wok. The Sizzling Shrimp can be paired with rice in a bowl, on a plate with another entrée and a side, or ordered a la carte.

The dish is available now for a limited time at participating Panda Express locations. Along with the release of the meal, Panda Express will also be giving away some mini woks to some lucky customers.