A TikToker Made Pasta With 512 Eggs Despite An Egg Shortage
We're all familiar with the egg in its standard breakfast forms, be it a haphazard scramble or a perfect poach. However, eggs' incredible versatility in the kitchen should not be understated. There are no shortage of ways you can make eggs a part of your dinner.
Arguably one of the most important uses of eggs is in fresh pasta dough. When kneaded into dough, eggs give moisture to the flour, creating gluten, and they improve the pasta's texture by adding fat. Fresh pasta is the perfect base for delicate and cream-based sauces.
But recently, one TikTok chef began a pasta-making series that has captured the attention of viewers everywhere. The videos center around the aforementioned egg, in quantities that few viewers who aren't involved in the egg-production industry have ever seen assembled. Over the course of only a few days, his dough balls have gone from truly tiny to laughably large.
Ryan Peters' impressive pasta dough batches
This isn't the best time for a person to start making massive quantities of fresh pasta. Issues with the national supply chain have resulted in an egg shortage, which has driven up the cost of a dozen eggs by an average of $1.78 in just a single year.
Nevertheless, that didn't dissuade Ryan Peters from starting his pasta series. In these videos, Peters makes dough, the hook being that he doubles the eggs each time. The series began with a Jan. 31 TikTok, wherein Peters uses a single egg to make a ball of dough barely bigger than a quarter. For his Day 10 TikTok, though, Peters used 512 eggs, which resulted in three basketball-sized dough balls.
Speaking with Today, Peters quelled viewers' concerns about food waste, explaining that he donates his fresh pasta to charities such as Outstretched Arms, an organization that serves underprivileged people in the PIttsburgh community. Peters explained that the sheer size of his pasta doughs will soon force the series to end, but not before he makes his 1,000-egg batch, which he will have to create at Outstretched Arms' church to have enough space.
While a massive pile of pasta would certainly feed a party, egg prices have made making fresh pasta dough prohibitively expensive. Instead, blow your party guests away by serving up an entire table of nachos, another TikTok trend.