A TikToker Made Pasta With 512 Eggs Despite An Egg Shortage

We're all familiar with the egg in its standard breakfast forms, be it a haphazard scramble or a perfect poach. However, eggs' incredible versatility in the kitchen should not be understated. There are no shortage of ways you can make eggs a part of your dinner.

Arguably one of the most important uses of eggs is in fresh pasta dough. When kneaded into dough, eggs give moisture to the flour, creating gluten, and they improve the pasta's texture by adding fat. Fresh pasta is the perfect base for delicate and cream-based sauces.

But recently, one TikTok chef began a pasta-making series that has captured the attention of viewers everywhere. The videos center around the aforementioned egg, in quantities that few viewers who aren't involved in the egg-production industry have ever seen assembled. Over the course of only a few days, his dough balls have gone from truly tiny to laughably large.