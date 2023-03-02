7-Eleven's Fan Favorite Pi Day Pizza Deal Is Officially Returning
It's never a bad time to enjoy a slice of pie. Whether snow-covered porches are full of bellowing Yuletide carolers or the summer sun is beaming down on rocking backyard barbecues, there is a flavor of the fruity dessert for every occasion. However, there's only one day each year when enjoying pie is truly celebrated.
On March 13, dessert lovers and mathematicians come together for Pi Day. This day was chosen because it correlates with the rounded, three-significant digit figure that represents the geometric constant pi — 3.14. You can probably extrapolate the connection between pi and pie on your own.
This Pi Day, you could try your hand at a sweet or savory pie recipe, or sample one of these 10 irresistible international pies. There are undoubtedly enough flavors contained in this selection of pies to satisfy even the pickiest palate. Nevertheless, if you're looking for an entirely different Pi Day experience, the convenience store chain 7-Eleven has got you covered.
Get yourself a pizza pie this March 14th
Fans of the franchise are undoubtedly familiar with 7-Eleven's popular Pi Day deal. Fortunately, the convenience store will be bringing back the special this year on March 14. According to an official 7-Eleven press release, people who are members of the chain's 7Rewards program can purchase a pizza for the shockingly low price of $3.14 on Pi Day.
The press release goes on to explain that these pies are available in all of the franchise's signature pizza flavors, including its sausage-covered breakfast pizza. Additionally, the release repeats the message that the deal is restricted to two pizzas per customer. If you absolutely cannot wait until Pi Day to enjoy your discounted pizza, just download the 7Now Delivery app, which will allow you to access the deal a day earlier.
Pi Day isn't the only holiday that 7-Eleven has celebrated by offering deals on its pizza pies. This year, during the Super Bowl, the chain gave out free pizzas to anyone who made an order on the 7Now Delivery app.
If, after enjoying a 7-Eleven pizza, you find yourself craving something a little sweeter, you could attempt baking a more traditional fruit pie. Just be sure to abide by these pie tips.