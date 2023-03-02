7-Eleven's Fan Favorite Pi Day Pizza Deal Is Officially Returning

It's never a bad time to enjoy a slice of pie. Whether snow-covered porches are full of bellowing Yuletide carolers or the summer sun is beaming down on rocking backyard barbecues, there is a flavor of the fruity dessert for every occasion. However, there's only one day each year when enjoying pie is truly celebrated.

On March 13, dessert lovers and mathematicians come together for Pi Day. This day was chosen because it correlates with the rounded, three-significant digit figure that represents the geometric constant pi — 3.14. You can probably extrapolate the connection between pi and pie on your own.

This Pi Day, you could try your hand at a sweet or savory pie recipe, or sample one of these 10 irresistible international pies. There are undoubtedly enough flavors contained in this selection of pies to satisfy even the pickiest palate. Nevertheless, if you're looking for an entirely different Pi Day experience, the convenience store chain 7-Eleven has got you covered.