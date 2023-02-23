Instacart Just Launched A New Campaign To Support Food Banks Across The Country

In its infancy, the late 1990s and early 2000s, online grocery shopping struggled to take hold and captivate consumers. Even in 2019, Gallup reported that 81% of U.S. consumers had never purchased groceries online. However, that all changed when the pandemic impacted people's ability or desire to shop in stores when the percentage of people polled that said they used online grocery shopping services soared to 78.7% (per Supermarket News). The trend seems here to stay as Insider Intelligence reports that digital grocery sales are projected to reach $243 billion dollars in 2025, nearly doubling what they were in 2021.

While click-and-collect services are available from most grocery retailers, Instacart is one of the primary providers of delivery services. Making groceries more accessible and easier for consumers to purchase, the grocery delivery giant is able to provide its service to approximately 95% of households in the United States.

While Instacart is committed to improving the ease of shopping for, and accessibility to, food for people across the country, they are also focused on helping individuals and families struggling with food insecurity. The brand recently announced its newest Community Carts campaign. In a partnership with Feeding America, Instacart hopes to help those affected by the expiration of emergency COVID-19 SNAP benefits.