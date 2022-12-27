Food Banks Are Worrying About The Impact Of Inflation In 2023

The holidays are often referred to as the season of giving. Regardless of which festivities you might involve yourself with around this time of year, or whether or not you celebrate anything at all, finding ways to give back to your community can be an excellent way to help spread holiday cheer as you reflect on the good fortune you've experienced over the past year.

Unfortunately, in 2021, over 10% of American households experienced food insecurity, per the USDA. One way you can help your neighbors who are struggling with food insecurity is by donating to a food bank. According to Feeding America, over 53 million Americans used food banks in 2021. By supplying your local food bank with some of the foods they need the most, like baby formula and canned goods, you're making a great step toward helping a person in need. Food banks become all the more essential during times of crisis, like this 2017 Texas flood. Unfortunately, it seems that 2023 will likely prove to be an incredibly difficult year for this nation's food banks.