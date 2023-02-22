A Couple Is Getting Married In The Taco Bell Metaverse, But What Does That Mean?

When two people come together and vow to spend the rest of their lives together, one can argue that it's more about being part of a beautiful ceremony than about where the ceremony takes place. While it is true that the ceremony itself takes center stage, there have been some wedding venues that truly do stand out as being rather unorthodox compared to a chapel or a cliff by the ocean.

It's surprisingly not uncommon for couples to choose public businesses or establishments to play host to their special day, whether it's a Walmart, a McDonald's, or in one particular event, the produce aisle of an Aldi store. Although some may balk at the idea of getting married in any such establishment, isn't it really just about what makes the couple happy?

Some may debate what constitutes an "appropriate" wedding venue, religious or not, but could it be possible that a wedding can take place entirely through virtual means? One couple boldly dared to wed where no bride or groom has wed before — the entirely virtual "Taco Bell Metaverse."