A Couple Is Getting Married In The Taco Bell Metaverse, But What Does That Mean?
When two people come together and vow to spend the rest of their lives together, one can argue that it's more about being part of a beautiful ceremony than about where the ceremony takes place. While it is true that the ceremony itself takes center stage, there have been some wedding venues that truly do stand out as being rather unorthodox compared to a chapel or a cliff by the ocean.
It's surprisingly not uncommon for couples to choose public businesses or establishments to play host to their special day, whether it's a Walmart, a McDonald's, or in one particular event, the produce aisle of an Aldi store. Although some may balk at the idea of getting married in any such establishment, isn't it really just about what makes the couple happy?
Some may debate what constitutes an "appropriate" wedding venue, religious or not, but could it be possible that a wedding can take place entirely through virtual means? One couple boldly dared to wed where no bride or groom has wed before — the entirely virtual "Taco Bell Metaverse."
Taco Bell teams up with celebrities for this virtual wedding
Weddings, the Metaverse, Taco Bell – needless to say, there's a lot to unpack here. As Taco Bell explains through a February 22 press release, groom Sheel Mohnot and bride Amruta Godbole will tie the knot in Taco Bell's Metaverse — a virtual-reality world space designed in the virtual-reality application Decentraland.
As part of a collaboration between Taco Bell, Mohnot, and Godbole, the virtual wedding will be decorated in a lavish neon style, combining influences from the couple's Indian heritages with a Taco Bell motif. The couple will ride into the ceremony on a virtual elephant (as seen in a traditional barrat procession) while guests enjoy a variety of reimagined wedding activities such as the "Taco Bell dance floor," "Hot Sauce Bouquet tossing game," and a Baja Blast station.
American actor Kal Penn will be the "Master of Ceremonies" and Twitch streamer Jordan Payton will live stream the event. While 100 people are officially invited to the wedding, Taco Bell invites guests to explore the custom-made venue or visit the official Discord channel to join the "wedding registry" and claim free gifts and item drops based on favorite items shared by Mohnot and Godbole.
Weddings in the Metaverse might be unique, but they aren't new. Some virtual weddings are usually done in real-time alongside actual, physical weddings, while others have expressed confusion over the change from physical weddings to virtual ceremonies.