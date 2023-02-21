Applebee's Just Brought Back It's Fan Favorite 'Saintly Sips' For St. Patrick's Day

When you enter Applebee's, do you immediately start humming the lyric, "Yeah, we fancy like Applebee's on a date night?" We're guessing it's likely. The song and the chain are both widely popular, and the latter for more than one reason.

Since the first Applebee's location opened in 1980, the chain restaurant has expanded to nearly 2,000 locations worldwide. The menu includes casual American-inspired fare, like chicken wings, steaks, burgers, and chicken tenders. In addition to a variety of food options, the chain also serves up a few different drinks.

Applebee's has developed somewhat of a reputation for serving inexpensive alcoholic drinks. In fact, back in 2017, the chain restaurant began serving up margaritas for just $1 — aptly named the "Dollarita" — made from classic margarita mix and tequila. The chain continued to introduce drinks on a rotating menu, offering inexpensive cocktails to its customers.

Although the drinks have gone up a few dollars in price, the chain still aims to keep prices low. Just in time to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, Applebee's has announced the return of its Saintly Sips promotion, which made its debut last year. Guests can grab a drink for a low cost during this limited-time offering.