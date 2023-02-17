A Walmart Is Selling $2 Cartons Of Eggs And Customers Are Pleasantly Astonished

What was once an everyday sight has caused a massive stir online. Newsweek reports that a display of $2 egg cartons in Kentucky has pleasantly surprised local customers, and left everyone else feeling nostalgic for the good old days.

There was a time when seeing a carton of eggs around this price wouldn't have been so shocking. Egg fans boasted about the 101 ways to cook an egg, and how to use them as a source of affordable nutrition. Egg prices have skyrocketed in the last year. Most stores are selling eggs for twice what they cost last year. Prices have nearly tripled in areas like California that have seen the worst of the egg shortage.

This increase in egg prices is due to multiple factors. The largest contributor is a sweeping outbreak of avian flu that has killed more than 50 million U.S. birds. This has deeply affected the supply of eggs across the country and forced many suppliers to raise their prices. Farming and agriculture NGO Farm Action has also accused egg wholesalers of price gouging. It claimed that the same companies who say they were forced to raise prices by the spread of avian flu have also seen record profits in the same period.

Because of these raised prices, shoppers were shocked to find an 18-count carton of eggs being sold at a price they haven't seen in a year.