Giada De Laurentiis Spilled The Tea On The Chef Myth That Irritates Her Most

Despite her impeccable credentials and a decades-long career on the premier television network dedicated to all things food and cooking, Giada de Laurentiis says she still gets questioned about the concept of "trusting a skinny chef."

"I mean, listen, it's been the No. 1 asked question my entire career. In the beginning, it annoyed me a lot. I just felt like I fit the stereotype of 'you can't trust a skinny chef.' Like, if you're skinny, you must not know how to cook, and you must not eat, so you don't know anything about ingredients," the celebrity chef told Haute Living. She notes that the frequency with which she gets asked about the antiquated saying has decreased in the last few years, but she nods to misconceptions about Italian food culture as one of the reasons why people may have a mistaken expectation of what an Italian chef should look like.

"Americans haven't quite grasped yet that Italian food is not heavy and fattening; it's actually a lot lighter than you think it is," de Laurentiis told Haute Living before adding that pasta as a main course is not standard in Italy and that entrees are often fish-based.

That said, if you're still interested in how de Laurentiis manages to maintain her petite frame, take a look at the inscription on the chandeliers of her eponymous restaurant, Giada: "I eat a little bit of everything and not a lot of anything," (via CNN).