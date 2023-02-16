Salt Bae Gets Called Out For Exploiting Turkey's Food Crisis With Brand Video

While celebrity chefs have existed, in one form or another, for an incredibly long time, it's safe to say that the age of the internet has produced some of the absolute wackiest culinary innovators in history. It's difficult to imagine that Antonin Carême, a famous chef in early-19th-century France, would have the pure audacity to make a pizza entirely out of meat or a Transformer from a Turkey, just two of many insane meal creations from "Epic Meal Time."

Another recognizable face among the crowd of eccentric internet celebrity chefs is Salt Bae. Nusret Gökçe, who was born in Turkey, became a smash success in the culinary sphere after a clip of him delicately sprinkling salt flakes on a freshly cooked steak went viral. He has since amassed a huge online following, in addition to owning multiple restaurants, but opinions vary in regard to Salt Bae. In fact, the food at his NYC steakhouse made people pretty salty and for some critics, like Pete Wells of The New York Times, the food's flavor simply fails to match all the fanfare.

But it's for a much more serious reason that some people on the internet have recently turned against Salt Bae; namely, his new charitable project, which they believe is overtly self-promotional.