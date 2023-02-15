This Year's Cadbury Bunny Tryouts Is All About Rescue Pets. Here's What You Need To Know

This year the company is hosting its fifth annual Cadbury Bunny competition and, per a press release, the winner will star in its Easter commercial. Though the company doesn't discriminate based on breed or species, there is one suggestion this year.

Cadbury and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) are teaming up to promote rescue pets for this year's competition. They are encouraging pet parents of rescues to enter the competition, in hopes that more people will choose a rescue animal as their next pet. The ASPCA was North America's first humane society established, and it works to rescue and help mistreated, stray, and surrendered animals. After being provided medical care, the animals are then rehomed. Adopting animals from humane societies and rescues helps prevent overcrowding of shelters, and provides a loving home to an animal in need.

To enter the Cadbury Bunny contest, submit a photo of your pet wearing bunny ears, along with the entry form. In addition to starring in the commercial, the winner will receive a cash prize of $5,000 and choose an animal shelter to receive a $5,000 donation. If you think your rescue pet has what it takes, enter now on the Cadbury website. Entries close on February 23, and the top ten finalists will be announced on March 6. Fans can vote for their favorite pet photo through March 14, and the overall winner will be declared once voting has ended.