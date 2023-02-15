This Year's Cadbury Bunny Tryouts Is All About Rescue Pets. Here's What You Need To Know
Since 1824, Cadbury has been selling its sweets to the masses. Though its founder, John Cadbury, originally sold cocoa to drink, the company later introduced milk chocolate candy bars in 1875. That same year, the company released its first Easter egg — a dark chocolate shell containing sugar-covered drops of chocolate. Now, Cadbury sells eggs filled with its classic crème, caramel, and chocolate crème.
Since 2019, Cadbury has hosted a competition for pets to replace its bunny mascot in a commercial. Owners are encouraged to submit photos of their pets wearing bunny ears to represent the brand. Last year's winner was Annie Rose, an English doodle therapy dog from Ohio. In 2021, Betty, an Australian White's Treefrog from Florida, claimed the title.
The chocolate company has always embraced entries from pets of all shapes and sizes, but this year, they're encouraging a specific kind of pet to enter.
Cadbury and the ASPCA want to see your rescue pet shine
This year the company is hosting its fifth annual Cadbury Bunny competition and, per a press release, the winner will star in its Easter commercial. Though the company doesn't discriminate based on breed or species, there is one suggestion this year.
Cadbury and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) are teaming up to promote rescue pets for this year's competition. They are encouraging pet parents of rescues to enter the competition, in hopes that more people will choose a rescue animal as their next pet. The ASPCA was North America's first humane society established, and it works to rescue and help mistreated, stray, and surrendered animals. After being provided medical care, the animals are then rehomed. Adopting animals from humane societies and rescues helps prevent overcrowding of shelters, and provides a loving home to an animal in need.
To enter the Cadbury Bunny contest, submit a photo of your pet wearing bunny ears, along with the entry form. In addition to starring in the commercial, the winner will receive a cash prize of $5,000 and choose an animal shelter to receive a $5,000 donation. If you think your rescue pet has what it takes, enter now on the Cadbury website. Entries close on February 23, and the top ten finalists will be announced on March 6. Fans can vote for their favorite pet photo through March 14, and the overall winner will be declared once voting has ended.