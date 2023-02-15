The 2 Meals Anthony Bourdain Enjoyed Most On Mardi Gras

Mardi Gras, or Fat Tuesday, is a time of celebration before the season of Lent. The sights and sounds of a New Orleans Mardi Gras are familiar to many, from lavish parades and triumphant blasts of horns to thick slices of King Cake. But, depending on where you are, the feel of a Mardi Gras celebration can vary, even in different parts of Louisiana.

Colorful costumes and patterned masks, men on horses chasing chickens, and flavorful pots of gumbo — the Courir de Mardi Gras in Southern Louisana has a much different feel than the one in New Orleans. The one thing both revelers might share — a love for food. Since many people opt to give up meat and other fatty foods during Lent, Mardi Gras is the perfect time to indulge, and it's what makes foodies some of the biggest advocates of Mardi Gras celebrations.

Anthony Bourdain might have been one of the most passionate chefs of our time and was a big lover of Southern Louisiana and its cuisine. In one of the final episodes of the late star's show "Parts Unknown," he took a trip down to Cajun country to experience Mardi Gras. His notes state that he was not a huge fan of the festivities held in the French Quarter, but he was eager to get a taste of a true Cajun Mardi Gras celebration. While there, Bourdain enjoyed many different foods, but two meals stood out above the rest.