Celebrate Spring A Little Early With Another Pepsi And PEEPS Mashup
Every spring, PEEPS marshmallows fill grocery store aisles alongside Easter decorations. The bunny and chick-shaped sweets are an iconic part of the season. The brand has released a number of different flavors throughout the years, including Fruit Punch, Pancakes & Syrup, and Root Beer Float. It even worked with Kellogg's to release a PEEPS cereal.
One of its most popular collaborations, however, was with a soda company. In 2021, Pepsi and PEEPS collaborated to create an uber-sweet marshmallow soda. The initial release was limited to 3,000 fans, but its widespread popularity quickly became a trending topic on social media and according to a press release obtained by The Daily Meal, the collab "broke the internet."
Thanks to the buzz over the soda, the two companies have teamed up together again to sell the drink in retail stores, making it easier for fans to get their hands on a bottle.
Two iconic brands are teaming up again
Pepsi fans will soon be able to get their hands on the PEEPS-inspired soda, according to a press release obtained by The Daily Meal. Though the 2021 release was only for a limited number of fans, Pepsi X PEEPS will now be available nationwide for anyone to purchase. The soda will combine the sweet taste of Pepsi with a hint of PEEPS marshmallow flavoring, and the outer branding will mimic the vibrant yellow, synonymous with PEEPS packaging.
To celebrate the launch, PEEPS and Pepsi are working with Snapchat to implement a virtual egg hunt. Participants can win prizes, including a vacation for two, or Pepsi X PEEPS merchandise. Participants must be 18 or older to play by scanning a can or bottle of the Perpsi X PEEPS with the Snapchat AR lens. The code will then instantly tell participants if they're a winner.
Customers will be able to purchase the soda in two sizes, 20-ounce bottles individually, or 7.5-ounce cans can be purchased in multipacks. Head over to the Pepsi website for where to find the limited-release Pepsi X PEEPS soda.