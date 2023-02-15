Celebrate Spring A Little Early With Another Pepsi And PEEPS Mashup

Every spring, PEEPS marshmallows fill grocery store aisles alongside Easter decorations. The bunny and chick-shaped sweets are an iconic part of the season. The brand has released a number of different flavors throughout the years, including Fruit Punch, Pancakes & Syrup, and Root Beer Float. It even worked with Kellogg's to release a PEEPS cereal.

One of its most popular collaborations, however, was with a soda company. In 2021, Pepsi and PEEPS collaborated to create an uber-sweet marshmallow soda. The initial release was limited to 3,000 fans, but its widespread popularity quickly became a trending topic on social media and according to a press release obtained by The Daily Meal, the collab "broke the internet."

Thanks to the buzz over the soda, the two companies have teamed up together again to sell the drink in retail stores, making it easier for fans to get their hands on a bottle.