Sonic Is Debuting An Exclusive Teriyaki Burger At Its First Hawaii Location
Since its first location opened in Oklahoma in 1954, Sonic Drive-In has expanded across the United States. There are now more than 3,500 locations nationwide. There are only a few states without a single Sonic location, but the chain is looking to change that. Soon, Hawaii will get its first Sonic Drive-In location, and the fast-food chain plans to open more locations in the coming years.
The initial restaurant will be in the Ho'okele Shopping Center in Kahului. The restaurant was designed with Hawaiian culture in mind, implementing elements such as custom murals and solar panels to power the building. Additionally, the Sonic Foundation will provide $40,000 to a fund for Maui public schools through DonorsChoose.
With the opening of this restaurant, Sonic will have locations in 47 of 50 states. To celebrate the opening, Sonic partnered with a Hawaiian company to develop a burger only available at this location.
This location will have an exclusive menu item
In addition to Sonic's usual menu items, including burgers, hot dogs, lemonades, milkshakes, and more, the chain will be serving up a brand-new burger, exclusive to the Hawaii location. The Sonic Teriyaki Burger was developed in partnership with the Aloha Shoyu Company, which manufactures sauces, dressings, and glazes.
The Teriyaki Burger features a 100% pure beef patty on a toasted bun. The burger's toppings include onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and American cheese, along with two saucy toppings that lend it its name: teriyaki aioli and teriyaki sauce. The company's teriyaki sauce combines garlic, soy sauce, sugar, and ginger for a sweet-and-salty flavor. It can be used as a marinade for meats or a topping for poke bowls, which are popular on the islands.
The restaurant's ribbon cutting ceremony will be on February 20, and guests can begin ordering at 11:00 a.m. that day.