Sonic Is Debuting An Exclusive Teriyaki Burger At Its First Hawaii Location

Since its first location opened in Oklahoma in 1954, Sonic Drive-In has expanded across the United States. There are now more than 3,500 locations nationwide. There are only a few states without a single Sonic location, but the chain is looking to change that. Soon, Hawaii will get its first Sonic Drive-In location, and the fast-food chain plans to open more locations in the coming years.

The initial restaurant will be in the Ho'okele Shopping Center in Kahului. The restaurant was designed with Hawaiian culture in mind, implementing elements such as custom murals and solar panels to power the building. Additionally, the Sonic Foundation will provide $40,000 to a fund for Maui public schools through DonorsChoose.

With the opening of this restaurant, Sonic will have locations in 47 of 50 states. To celebrate the opening, Sonic partnered with a Hawaiian company to develop a burger only available at this location.