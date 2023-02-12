DoorDash Brings Chefs Together In A Fresh Grocery Ad For Super Bowl 2023
There's nothing more frustrating than creating a lavish meal at home and finding out you lack an essential ingredient. In days of yore, forgetful chefs were forced to leave their homes and venture to their local supermarket, braving traffic and inclement weather. But now, in 2023, food delivery apps like DoorDash can do the heavy lifting for you, whether you're badly in need of $20 worth of gummy candy, a hunk of gorgonzola, or a single lime.
While the service is mostly associated with food delivery, DoorDash can also be used for grocery shopping. (Per one 2022 report by Supermarket News, the app works with more than 75,000 retail locations, including various grocery and convenience stores.) And despite the massive popularity of the app, not all users may necessarily be aware of the enormous selection of goods and home staples available on the platform. But there's a simple, football-related fix: DoorDash has joined the pantheon of brands included in Super Bowl 2023 commercial history. DoorDash's hook? The app is relying on some pretty big names in entertainment who happen to have ties to the culinary world. Well, sort of.
Legendary chefs and more join forces for DoorDash's Super Bowl 2023 spot
As promised in a press release announced two days before the Super Bowl 2023 kickoff on February 12, DoorDash's grocery-centric commercial, which aired well before halftime, included appearances by Wu-Tang Clan member Raekwon (also known as Raekwon "The Chef"), actor Matty Matheson, who plays a chef in the food-centric Chicago-set Hulu series "The Bear", and the puppet Tiny Chef of the eponymous Nickelodeon show. (So, yes, you can say they're all chefs, in a way.) Their purpose? To come together to assist an intrepid Dasher as she shops for groceries.
In the DoorDash ad (which you can watch on YouTube), Matheson shares his tip for finding the perfect pineapple, while Raekwon provides instructions on where to find "precious" C.R.E.A.M. (inspired by The Wu-Tang Clan's 1993 mega-hit of the same name). As for Tiny Chef? The character, voiced by actor Matt Hutchinson, takes an adorable dip in a sea of jellybeans.
In addition to TV commercials, DoorDash plans to roll out its grocery-centered campaign on the radio, on the DoorDash app, and on other channels. First-time customers will also get $20 off any orders equal to $45 or more, provided they're placed on February 12 or 13.