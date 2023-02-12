DoorDash Brings Chefs Together In A Fresh Grocery Ad For Super Bowl 2023

There's nothing more frustrating than creating a lavish meal at home and finding out you lack an essential ingredient. In days of yore, forgetful chefs were forced to leave their homes and venture to their local supermarket, braving traffic and inclement weather. But now, in 2023, food delivery apps like DoorDash can do the heavy lifting for you, whether you're badly in need of $20 worth of gummy candy, a hunk of gorgonzola, or a single lime.

While the service is mostly associated with food delivery, DoorDash can also be used for grocery shopping. (Per one 2022 report by Supermarket News, the app works with more than 75,000 retail locations, including various grocery and convenience stores.) And despite the massive popularity of the app, not all users may necessarily be aware of the enormous selection of goods and home staples available on the platform. But there's a simple, football-related fix: DoorDash has joined the pantheon of brands included in Super Bowl 2023 commercial history. DoorDash's hook? The app is relying on some pretty big names in entertainment who happen to have ties to the culinary world. Well, sort of.