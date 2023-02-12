Blake Lively's 2023 Puppy Bowl Betty Buzz Commercial Gets Even Better When You Realize Who's Talking

Most people know Blake Lively from movies like "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" and "The Age of Adaline," but since 2021, she's taken a step away from acting in favor of entrepreneurship. That year, Atlantan Magazine reported, the actress announced the launch of Betty Buzz, a line of vegan-friendly, gluten-free, all-natural mixers designed to be enjoyed with cocktails or by themselves.

Even though Betty Buzz became the most popular mixer brand on Instagram worldwide shortly after its launch (via Forbes), many still don't actually associate the brand with Blake Lively since she doesn't include her name on the packaging. Many not have even realized she was behind it until her appearance in the Betty Buzz commercial that aired during this year's Puppy Bowl (via YouTube). It isn't hard to recognize Blake Lively in the ad spot, especially if you're a fan of hers. However, the voice of the narrator is a bit harder to place.