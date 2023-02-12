Blake Lively's 2023 Puppy Bowl Betty Buzz Commercial Gets Even Better When You Realize Who's Talking
Most people know Blake Lively from movies like "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" and "The Age of Adaline," but since 2021, she's taken a step away from acting in favor of entrepreneurship. That year, Atlantan Magazine reported, the actress announced the launch of Betty Buzz, a line of vegan-friendly, gluten-free, all-natural mixers designed to be enjoyed with cocktails or by themselves.
Even though Betty Buzz became the most popular mixer brand on Instagram worldwide shortly after its launch (via Forbes), many still don't actually associate the brand with Blake Lively since she doesn't include her name on the packaging. Many not have even realized she was behind it until her appearance in the Betty Buzz commercial that aired during this year's Puppy Bowl (via YouTube). It isn't hard to recognize Blake Lively in the ad spot, especially if you're a fan of hers. However, the voice of the narrator is a bit harder to place.
Who is the narrator in the Betty Buzz commercial?
Although Blake Lively is the brains behind Betty Buzz, she shared with Forbes that her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds played an instrumental role in its creation. "The idea of Betty Buzz came out of a partnership in the first place. My husband has a gin company, and I was the at-home mixologist," she told the outlet. Therefore, for Betty Buzz's Super Bowl commercial, it made perfect sense to include Reynolds, who provides the voiceover, as Lively revealed to People.
In the commercial (via YouTube), you see Lively cracking open a bottle of Betty Buzz and pouring it into a glass, but in the background, you also hear a man giving tips on how to consume the product. "Pair it with rum, pair it with tequila, pair it with whiskey, pair it with anything, especially your mouth," he states. Given his thick Southern accent, the random whispering, and the filter over his voice, it's hard to catch who it is, but as it turns out, it's Lively's husband.